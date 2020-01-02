Home

Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home - Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
(319) 283-4922
Steven Strawn
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home
221 N. Frederick Ave.
Oelwein, IA
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home
221 N. Frederick Ave.
Oelwein, IA
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home
221 N. Frederick Ave.
Oelwein, IA
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home
221 N. Frederick Ave.
Oelwein, IA
Steven M. "Steve" Strawn


1962 - 2019
Steven M. "Steve" Strawn Obituary
OELWEIN – Steven M. Strawn, 57, of Blue Springs, Missouri, and formerly of Oelwein, Iowa, died on December 24, 2019 at his home. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, with Deacon Jim Patera officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 3, and for one hour before the service on Saturday at the funeral home. A military service will begin at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, conducted by the Oelwein American Legion Ross Reid Post #9 Honor Guard. Inurnment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein.

Steven Mark Strawn was born on February 16, 1962, in Oelwein, Iowa, the son of Delbert John and Anna Mae Yolanda (Hermsen) Strawn.

Steve is survived by his mother, Anna Mae Strawn of Oelwein; his sister, Christine (Steve) Masters of Elwin; two brothers, David (Cherri) Strawn of Independence and Rick Strawn of Ankeny; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces and a nephew.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, his brother Jerry, and his loving companion of more than 10 years, Linda Patty.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Jan. 2, 2020
