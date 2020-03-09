|
|
INDEPENDENCE – Terry Lee Gardner, 74, of Independence, Iowa, passed away on March 6, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center with his family by his side. Terry requested to be cremated. Also in accordance with his wishes, there will be no immediate official memorial service. His family will find comfort in knowing Terry is finally at peace and in the company of others who have passed before him.
He was born in New Hampton Iowa, on April 4, 1945, to the late Chester and Janet (Gruenberg) Gardner of Fredericksburg, Iowa.
Terry attended elementary country schools, ultimately graduating from Fredericksburg High School in 1963. During his childhood, Terry enjoyed playing on the various farms he lived on and tending to their horses. Upon graduation, he married Connie Gaye Schmidt of Tripoli, Iowa. This union was blessed with three children. The two later divorced.
After exploring a few different career paths, Terry eventually found his calling as an over-the-road truck driver. He was employed by various companies throughout his career.
In 1985, Terry met and married Patricia Lee Taylor. The two traveled coast-to-coast together along with their dog, Tug, until their retirement in 2010. After retiring in Independence, Terry purchased his own semi and did a bit more driving before parking the rig permanently in 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; a son, Monte of Irving, Texas; two daughters, Diana of Clinton, Iowa, and Christina of Justice, Illinois; a stepson, Travis Taylor of Solon, Iowa; a stepdaughter, Deanne Hicok of Janesville, Wisconsin; a sister, Nancy (Dean) Staton of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; one brother, Denny (Lynn) Gardner of Ocean Park, Washington; three nieces; one nephew; and 12 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gene.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Mar. 9, 2020