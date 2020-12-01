1/1
Thelma Jean (Fernau) Foster
1931 - 2020
JESUP –Thelma Jean Fernau Foster, 89, of Jesup died on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Visitation for the public will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 4, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, with burial at a later date at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Independence.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.

Thelma was born on March 15, 1931, in Independence to Lyle Oscar and Beatrice Alma (Fowlkes) Fernau. She was the fourth oldest of 12 children. On April 6, 1947, she married Delmar Clarence Foster and was later divorced.

At the age of 14, Thelma began working at White's Restaurant in Independence before and after school, and continued working there after her marriage. Later, she worked at Central Battery and Electric in Waterloo for 23 years until it closed. After that, she provided child daycare in her home for 30 years.

Thelma is survived by three sons, Fredric of Waterloo, Richard (Beverly) of Radcliffe, and Daniel (Pam) of Childress, Texas; two daughters, Julie (David) Wunibald of Williamsburg, Virginia, and Jeanna of Jesup; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Rose Geary of Oelwein and Mary Paden of Frederika.

She is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Oscar (Bud), Loren (Pete), Norman, and Matt Fernau; five sisters, Merle Zuke, Marjory Remetch, Catherine Dawson, Grace Fernau, and Donna Spece; one grandson, Ryan Foster; and one son, Glenn Robert Foster.

Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Dec. 1, 2020.
