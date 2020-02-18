|
JESUP – Thomas C. Corkery, 90, of Jesup, Iowa, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, under the care of UnityPoint Hospice at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo, Iowa. Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, Iowa. Concelebrants were Fr. Henry P. Huber, Fr. Lloyd E. Reuter, Msgr. Ralph P. Simingtion, and Fr. Jeffrey A. Dole. Burial was at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Gilbertville with military rites conducted by Nugent-Demuth American Legion Post #714 of Gilbertville and the Iowa National Guard. Visitation was held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville on Friday, February 14, from 3 to 7 p.m. with a rosary at 3 p.m. and vigil service at 6 p.m. Visitation also continued for an hour before services at the church.
Mr. Corkery was born August 29, 1929, in Fairbank, Iowa, the son of John Charles Corkery and Margaret Elizabeth (Staebell) Corkery. He graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Fairbank. Before his marriage, he worked on the farm and then served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He received the Purple Heart for his service. On May 27, 1953, he was united in marriage to Regina Marie Fettkether at St. Francis Catholic Church, rural Dunkerton, Iowa. They farmed in the Jesup area for many years before retirement.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Nugent-Demuth American Legion Post #714, both in Gilbertville; and the National Farmers Organization.
Mr. Corkery is survived by eight sons, Donald (Joanne) Corkery of Brandon, Timothy (Sharon) Corkery of Independence, Jerry (Wanda) Corkery of Marion, Vincent (Michelle) Corkery of La Porte City, Gregory (Kathy) Corkery of Jesup, Carl (Suzie) Corkery of Jesup, Keith (Bonnie) Corkery of Fairbank, and Kurt (Rachelle) Corkery of Gilbertville; four daughters, Rita (Kim) Borrett of Waterloo, Annette (Brett) Bjorheim of Stewartville, Minnesota, Rose (Tim) Gorton of Marion, and Theresa (Matt) Hopkins of Rowley; 38 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one brother, Leon Corkery of Moline, Illinois; and three sisters, Patti (Richard) Sulentic of Cedar Falls, Mary Kail of Peoria, Illinois, and Sister Terese Corkery of Bolivia.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Regina; twin infant sons, James and Joseph; eight brothers, Bob, Paul, Mike, Dick, Lou, Ed, Lawrence, and Fr. Raymond Corkery; and one daughter-in-law, Bobbi Corkery.
White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, was in charge of the arrangements. Memorials will be directed to The Bosco System in Gilbertville, St. Athanasius Catholic School in Jesup, and to a Parkinson's Association. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Feb. 18, 2020