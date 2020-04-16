|
INDEPENDENCE – Thomas E. Erickson, 79, of Independence, Iowa, died on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family would like to encourage friends and neighbors to drive past the family homes at 208 12th Avenue NE and 115 15th Avenue NE in Independence between 2 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020, and honk and wave to help stay as connected as possible.
White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
He was born on September 30, 1940, in Westgate, Iowa, the son of Edwin Clifford and Charlotte Erna (Schrader) Erickson. He graduated from West Central High School in Maynard, Iowa, with the class of 1958. On November 17, 1962, he married the love of his life, Judy Ann (Frazer), in Maynard, Iowa. Mr. Erickson worked at John Deere and Co. in Waterloo until he retired in 1997.
He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence and UAW Local #838 in Waterloo.
Mr. Erickson is survived by Judy, his wife of 57 years; two sons, Tim (Carrie) Erickson of Independence, and Steve (Tammy) Erickson of Robins, Iowa; one daughter, Christine (James) DeVries of Waverly, Iowa; and six grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Carolyn (Roger) Frederick of Marion, Iowa, and Charlene (Robert) Fairchild of Altoona, Iowa; one brother, Harry (Diane) Erickson of Elkader, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Paul Erickson; a sister, Mary Shimek; and two brothers, John Erickson and Edwin Erickson.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Apr. 16, 2020