ANKENY – Thomas Virgil Dilts, 66, of Ankeny died on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at his residence.
Tom was born on May 10, 1953, in Independence, Iowa, to Virgil and Mary (Mazur) Dilts. He was an electrical engineer and worked for HR Green in Johnston prior to his retirement.
Tom is survived by his wife Mary of Ankeny; a brother, David Dilts of Waukee, Iowa; and a sister, Dawn (David) Wilson of Peoria, Arizona. Tom was cremated, and no services are planned at this time.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Nov. 1, 2019