INDEPENDENCE – Thomas W. Bellendier, 72, of Independence, Iowa, died on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at White Funeral Home in Independence. There will be a vigil service beginning at 7:30 p.m. Mr. Bellendier's cremated remains will be buried in St. John's Cemetery in Independence. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.
He was born on September 10, 1947, in Independence, the son of Paul Michael and Henrietta Mae (Naylor) Bellendier. He graduated from St. John's Catholic High School in Independence with the class of 1965. On November 13, 1965, he and the former Kathryn P. Downs were married at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence.
Mr. Bellendier was a machinist at John Deere in Waterloo, Iowa, for 33 years before retiring. He was a member of UAW Local #838. He was formerly a member of the Independence Jaycees. He coached Little League baseball and helped organize the girls' softball league.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathy; a son, Tom Bellendier II, of Postville, Iowa; a daughter, Tammy (Shadron) Silberstein of Independence; nine grandchildren; two great grandsons; four brothers, James (Marilyn) Bellendier of Lakeland, Florida, David (Julie) Bellendier of Moravia, Iowa, Ronald (Laura) Bellendier of Burnsville, Minnesota, and Donald (Bouchie) Bellendier of Scottsdale, Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Terry Bellendier and Tim Bellendier; and a grandson, Terrynce Bellendier.
Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Feb. 3, 2020