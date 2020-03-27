|
INDEPENDENCE – Tracy G. McKinley, 69, of Guttenberg, Iowa, formerly of Brandon, Iowa, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Guttenberg Municipal Hospital in Guttenberg. His cremated remains will buried in Brandon Cemetery in Brandon, Iowa, at a later date. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. McKinley was born on February 27, 1951, in Vinton, Iowa, the son of Tracy Eugene and Dorothy Harriet (Harmon) McKinley. He never married, and is survived by three sisters and two brothers.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Mar. 27, 2020