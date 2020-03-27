Home

White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2595
Tracy G. McKinley


1951 - 2020
Tracy G. McKinley Obituary
INDEPENDENCE – Tracy G. McKinley, 69, of Guttenberg, Iowa, formerly of Brandon, Iowa, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Guttenberg Municipal Hospital in Guttenberg. His cremated remains will buried in Brandon Cemetery in Brandon, Iowa, at a later date. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. McKinley was born on February 27, 1951, in Vinton, Iowa, the son of Tracy Eugene and Dorothy Harriet (Harmon) McKinley. He never married, and is survived by three sisters and two brothers.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.
Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Mar. 27, 2020
