INDEPENDENCE – Troy M. Fogle, 78, of Independence, Iowa, died on Friday February 21, 2020, at his home in rural Independence.
Troy was born on June 22, 1941 in Memphis, Missouri, the son of Walter and Thelma (Jones) Fogle.
He is survived by two children, a stepson, 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, a brother, a sister, and many nieces and nephews.
Troy is preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, a stepdaughter, two sisters, and a brother.
A private memorial service was held on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory, in Independence. Burial was held at Wilson Cemetery in Independence.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Feb. 26, 2020