Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2501
Resources
More Obituaries for Troy Fogle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Troy M. Fogle


1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Troy M. Fogle Obituary
INDEPENDENCE – Troy M. Fogle, 78, of Independence, Iowa, died on Friday February 21, 2020, at his home in rural Independence.

Troy was born on June 22, 1941 in Memphis, Missouri, the son of Walter and Thelma (Jones) Fogle.

He is survived by two children, a stepson, 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, a brother, a sister, and many nieces and nephews.

Troy is preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, a stepdaughter, two sisters, and a brother.

A private memorial service was held on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory, in Independence. Burial was held at Wilson Cemetery in Independence.

To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Troy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -