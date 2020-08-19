1/1
Wanda L. (Yager) Kimler
1929 - 2020
INDEPENDENCE – Wanda L. Kimler, 91, of Jacksonville, Illinois, formerly of Independence, Iowa, died on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Illinois. Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.

Wanda was born on August 12, 1929, in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of Cecil Clifford and Edith Marie (Oertel) Yager. She graduated from high school in Burlington and then from Iowa Wesleyan College in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, with a degree in education. Wanda taught elementary education in the Mt. Pleasant area after graduation.

On October 21, 1951, she and Albert Lester Kimler were married in Burlington. He preceded her in death on November 16, 1994. Wanda moved to Jacksonville in 1998 to be near her family. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Jacksonville, and sang in the church choir and also with the Jacksonville Symphony Society Vocal Chorale.

Wanda is survived by her son, Greg (Terri) Kimler of Jacksonville; three grandsons; and two great-granddaughters.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.


Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
Mount Hope Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2595
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 19, 2020
She was a very loving and caring person. Got acquainted with her at restaurant and enjoyed visiting with her .
Annabelle Birdsell
Friend
