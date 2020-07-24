June 2, 1944-July 20, 2020

INDEPENDENCE – Wayne Ardell Bird, 76, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020, after a short illness. Funeral services and burial will be held at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7900 E Main Street, Mesa, Arizona, on Monday, July 27, at 10 a.m. Immediately following, please join us for a gathering at The Chateau, 7000 E Main Street, in Mesa. For everyone's safety, masks are required.



Wayne was born on June 2, 1944, in Walker, Iowa, to Mildred (Hemphill) and Ardell Bird. He was raised in Winthrop, Iowa, and graduated from East Buchanan High School. After graduating, he attended a mechanical trade school in Omaha, Nebraska, where he met his wife of 56 years, Ann (Priebe). Together they had three children – Scott, Cindy, and Kandy – who were raised in Independence, Iowa, where he worked at Iowa Ham for many years.



In 1986, the family relocated to Tempe, Arizona, where many lifelong friends were made at Riviera Village. Several years later, they moved to Mesa and settled in for the long haul on Gable Avenue. Wayne made friends of neighbors and watched lots of grandchildren grow. He worked at E-Z-GO for 22 years, retiring with Ann in 2009.



He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and found many hours of enjoyment putzing in the backyard with his garden and relaxing with Ann and the dogs. After retirement, the summers were spent in Iowa with his son's family, giving rides on his four-wheeler to his dogs and enjoying the quiet cabin on the Wapsi River. They were sunbirds, not snowbirds.



Wayne is survived by his wife, Ann; a son, Scott (Allyson) of Central City, Iowa; two daughters, Cindy of Mesa, Arizona, and Kandy (Jim) of Las Vegas, Nevada; eight grandchildren, Ashton, Jimmy, Dylan, Mackenzie, Olivia, Haleigh, Gabby, and Aiden; one great-grandchild (Ashton is expecting a December arrival); three brothers, Larry (Carol), Steven, and Kevin (Wendy); two sisters, Alice and Brenda (Chuck); and 17 nieces and nephews.



Wayne is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jerry and Ivan.



Wayne will be truly missed by his family and friends.



