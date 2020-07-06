GRANGER, INDIANA – Wayne Charles Wessels, 85, of Granger, Indiana, passed away at 10:25 a.m. on Sunday, June 28, in his residence surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service celebrating Wayne's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, at Palmer Funeral Home – Welsheimer North Chapel, 17033 Cleveland Road, in South Bend, Indiana, with Rev. Brad Davick of Christ the King Lutheran Church officiating. The family will receive friends in the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service.
Born on January 25, 1935 in Winthrop, Iowa, to the late Verna (Peck) and William E. Wessels, he had lived in the Michiana area for more than 40 years, coming from Glen Ellyn, Illinois. On June 27, 1964, in Barron, Wisconsin, he married Mary Lee Larson.
Wayne was raised and graduated from high school in Independence, Iowa. He began his love affair with the game of golf there, and it continued throughout his life. He won two "hole-in-1" trophies and numerous other awards. He graduated from General Motors Institute where he learned to love everything related to cars. He was also a graduate of the University of Iowa, where he developed his love for anything related to his beloved Hawkeyes. He was one of three men in the world who was an Iowa Clown.
Wayne served in the Army at Fort Ord, California, from 1958 to 1960, after which he went to work for the Pontiac division of General Motors.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Andrew J. Wessels (Jean) of Oswego, Illinois; two grandchildren, Mary Clare and Sarah Wessels; his sister, Carol Koeneman of Tucson, Arizona; and two brothers, James Wessels of Hackensack, Minnesota, and Dr. William E. Wessels, Jr (Trudy) of Fish Creek, Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dr. Dennis Wessels.
Wayne believed in the importance of family and loved attending events with his many nieces and nephews. Nobody was more excited than Wayne when his granddaughters were born. He was so proud of them. He was always available whenever Mary Clare or Sarah needed him. Most of Wayne's conversations included him reaching into his pocket and pulling out the latest picture of "his girls."
The family wishes to thank all of the caregivers he had over the last few months, especially Carole Pierce, who was so loving and so compassionate in her care of Wayne.
Memorial contributions in Wayne's name may be made to Share Foundation, P.O. Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.