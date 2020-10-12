HAZLETON – Wayne R. Dotzler, 66, died at his home in Hazleton, Iowa, on September 23, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, at Reiff Family Center, 216 3rd Avenue SE, Independence, where friends may call from 12 p.m. until the time of service. The family encourages social distancing, and face masks are required.
Wayne was born on August 16, 1954, in Harmony, Minnesota, the son of Edward and Helen (Hovey) Dotzler.
He is survived by four children, seven grandchildren, 15 brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, one sister, and one brother.
To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com
under "Obituaries."