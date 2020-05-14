INDEPENDENCE – William B. "Bill" Meister, 63, of Independence, Iowa, died on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Bill was born on May 3, 1957, in Independence to Albert Meister and Lucille (Zimpher) Meister. He is survived by his wife, Tamara (Prior) Meister of Independence; his children, Amy (Sean) Burgess of Waverly, Iowa, and Joey (Danenel Conrad) Meister of Independence; two step-grandchildren; a sister; three brothers-in-law; a sister-in-law, Sharon Shields of Fairbank; a niece; and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, George and Albert Meister.
To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under "Obituaries."
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on May 14, 2020.