William B. "Bill" Meister
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
INDEPENDENCE – William B. "Bill" Meister, 63, of Independence, Iowa, died on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.

Bill was born on May 3, 1957, in Independence to Albert Meister and Lucille (Zimpher) Meister. He is survived by his wife, Tamara (Prior) Meister of Independence; his children, Amy (Sean) Burgess of Waverly, Iowa, and Joey (Danenel Conrad) Meister of Independence; two step-grandchildren; a sister; three brothers-in-law; a sister-in-law, Sharon Shields of Fairbank; a niece; and a nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, George and Albert Meister.

To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under "Obituaries."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2501
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved