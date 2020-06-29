INDEPENDENCE –William H. "Bill" Peyton, 76, of Independence, Iowa, died on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, at White Funeral Home in Independence. Social distancing and face masks are encouraged. A military service will begin at 4 p.m. Private family funeral services will be held on Monday, June 29. Burial will be in Wilson Cemetery in Independence. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.
He was born on September 29, 1943, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Carl Hiram and Gertrude Irene (Robison) Peyton. He attended high school in Delhi, Iowa, and then served in the U.S. Army. Mr. Peyton was a delivery truck driver for Anderson Erickson Dairy. He retired in 2001. On March 1, 2000, he and the former Virginia Ann Castleman were married in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Mr. Peyton is survived by his wife, Virginia; four sisters, Mary (Harold) Schwartzkoff of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Jane (Ron) Sickels of Manchester, Iowa, Janet (Steve) Teel of Walker, Iowa, and Carla (Steve) Dotson of Delaware, Iowa; and one brother, Jim (Del) Peyton of Bellevue, Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a stepson; four brothers, George Peyton, Don Peyton, Bob Peyton, and Dick Peyton; and four sisters, Florence Rafoth, Doris Peyton, Deloris Fisher, and Betty Peyton.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Jun. 29, 2020.