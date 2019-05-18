January 14, 1921 - May 8, 2019 Long-time Burbank resident and decorated City employee, Barbara Rownd, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the age of 98.Barbara graduated from Glendale High School in 1939 and married her high school sweetheart, Otto Miller, making a family and living the rest if her life in the same Burbank house they bought in 1941. She was the mother of three children, Robert, Michael and Bunki Miller, who she raised while building an accomplished career in sports programming for the City of Burbank.Barbara began her legendary career as Recreation Leader for the City of Burbank in 1950, before transferring to the sports office in 1954 the first woman to serve in that department. She became Sports Supervisor in 1969, a promotion that made her the first woman in Southern California to oversee all sports programming. Perhaps the achievement she took the most pride in was founding the Ponytail Softball League in 1957 and overseeing its growth. Barbara retired from Parks and Recreation in 1983, but continued to participate in recreational programs including golf, square dancing, and bowling until she was in her 90s. She was inducted into the Burbank Walk of Fame in 2004 and has a baseball diamond (#4) named after her at George Izay/Olive Park, which she frequently referred to as "quite an honor." Barbara was a consummate outdoors-woman who was never more alive than working in the garden, packing in at the Grand Canyon, or camping in the Sierras. She loved a good joke, a good margarita, a good game of poker, and a good debate. She counted herself lucky to have lived "three different lifetimes" with husbands Otto Miller and Stewart Rownd, and longtime partner James Talbot. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Bunki and Gary Lego; her daughter-in-law Phyllis Miller; her grandchildren Stewart Miller, Kristi Wilson, Jason Miller, and Erika Wunch; her great-grandchildren Ian, Joshua, Evan, and Aidan Miller; and countless friends and extended relatives.At Barbara's request, there will be no public funeral or memorial service. In lieu of cards and flowers, those who wish to honor her memory may make a donation to an organization that promotes the values of sportsmanship and community that she embodied, such as A Better Life through Sports Foundation (https://www.scmaf.org/ablts) or the Humane Society of America (https://www.humanesociety.org/). Published in The Burbank Leader on May 18, 2019