Bill Frederick Ehlers was born on November 8, 1914 in Cologne, Germany and passed away on February 27, 2019 in Glendale, California.Bill worked on the California Aqueduct in Desert Center, California in the 1930's and in 2010 enjoyed a weekend tour with the Metropolitan Water District Board of Commissioners. He was the highlight of the trip explaining to the commissioners of his experience working on the Aqueduct project and the Hayfield pumping plant. He worked from 1939 until his retirement in 1974 at Lockheed Aircraft in Burbank, California most of which was in the experimental machine shop. During that time he worked on the Hudson Bomber, the P-38, P2V Neptune Patrol Bomber and the Constellation. He received a special commendation for making a special part to repair the wings on the P-38. He was a lead man in his department and in the 1950's taught an apprentice class at the Burbank Adult Education School. He was married for 68 years to his loving wife Nadine until her death in 2008. Bill is survived by his daughter Karen Henke (Skip) of Burbank and one son, Jerry Ehlers (Carolyn) who lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Bill also has 4 grandchildren, Kathy Bissaillon, Eddie Rentz (Tracy), Darren Ehlers (Cristy), and Sheri Jones (Mike), 4 step grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 2 brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews.Bill and Nadine bought their home on Victory Blvd where Bill lived for 77 years. Bill and Nadine spent many years traveling in their motorhome and they loved fishing and their boat. During their retirement years they went on bus trips touring the United States with their many friends from the Lockheed travel group. Bill was also a member of the Santa Clarita Elk Lodge where he spent many hours volunteering for many good Elk programs such as Veterans, Scholarships, and the California/Hawaii Elks Major Project for Handicap Children. He spent his last two years at Glen Park Mariposa Assisted Living in Glendale, California. Bill will be greatly missed by his family and the many friends who knew and loved him. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the California-Elks Major Project, Inc., 5450 East Lamona Avenue, Fresno, CA 93727-2224.Services will be held at Valley Funeral Home Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. A reception following at the Burbank Elks Lodge 2232 N. Hollywood Way., Burbank, CA 91505