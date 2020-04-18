|
|
Caroline Nare passed away on March 27, 2020. Born on August 28, 1926 to Florence and Ray Staats, Caroline was an avid reader and helped her father in his neighborhood grocery store in Chicago. After her high school graduation, Caroline and her family moved to Burbank, California. Shortly thereafter, Caroline met her beloved husband, Philip Nare, to whom she was married for over seventy years. Philip was a firefighter for the Burbank City Fire Department, and Caroline worked as an accountant. Upon their retirement, they travelled the world together. Caroline was predeceased by her parents, sister Barbara, brother Ray, husband Philip, daughter Jennifer Kay, and son Mark Nare. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Hagin Nare, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Caroline is interred with her husband at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills.
Published in The Burbank Leader on Apr. 18, 2020