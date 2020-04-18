Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline Nare
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline Nare

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caroline Nare Obituary
Caroline Nare passed away on March 27, 2020. Born on August 28, 1926 to Florence and Ray Staats, Caroline was an avid reader and helped her father in his neighborhood grocery store in Chicago. After her high school graduation, Caroline and her family moved to Burbank, California. Shortly thereafter, Caroline met her beloved husband, Philip Nare, to whom she was married for over seventy years. Philip was a firefighter for the Burbank City Fire Department, and Caroline worked as an accountant. Upon their retirement, they travelled the world together. Caroline was predeceased by her parents, sister Barbara, brother Ray, husband Philip, daughter Jennifer Kay, and son Mark Nare. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Hagin Nare, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Caroline is interred with her husband at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills.
Published in The Burbank Leader on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caroline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -