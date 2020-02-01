|
|
Carolyn L. Wyatt (Griffiths) "Carrie", age 84, of Burbank, California, beloved mother, grandma, sister, aunt, friend and teacher at John Burroughs High School, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday. Carolyn's Memorial Service will be held this Monday, February 3, 2020 from 9:00am-10:00am at Rose Hills Memorial Park, 3888 Workman Mill Rd., Whittier, CA 90601 at the Hillside Chapel at gate 17. Carolyn was born on Jan. 1, 1936 in St. Paul, Minnesota. YES, she was a New Year's Baby! Daughter of Griff P. Griffiths and Amelia Rath. Carolyn graduated from Mankato HS in Minn., Class of 1953. She then graduated and received her Bachelor's degree in Business Ed and Physical Ed from Mankato State in 1957. There, Carolyn was awarded Top College Graduate and thus hired at the Univ. of Omaha to oversee and teach the Dance Dept. She also earned her Masters in Dance from Cal State Los Angeles in 1972. Carolyn's passion for dance was passed on to her daughter Faith and to her thousands of students as well. Carolyn, known as "Mrs. Wyatt" by her many students, loved being a teacher at John Burroughs High School in Burbank, California, for 40 years. Mrs. Wyatt taught Dance, Drill Team, P.E., Swimming and Business. Carrie stayed very busy in her retirement. She loved to garden, walk everyday, play with her grandson George, go to Monster Truck shows with George and her daughter and praise the Lord everyday. Carolyn faithfully attended Church On the Way in Van Nuys, CA, for 40 years. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents Griff P. Griffiths and Amelia Rath; her ex-husband James R. Wyatt; and her sister Nadine Strong. Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Faith Bond-Wyatt; grandson, George Wyatt-Leichtweisz; sisters Betty Derner and Shirley Fink; brothers-in-law, Joseph Strong and Gary Derner; nieces, nephews, cousins, former sons-in-law, foster children, friends and colleagues.
Published in The Burbank Leader on Feb. 1, 2020