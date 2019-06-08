May 22, 1929 - April 14, 2019 Beloved brother, father, grandfather, and friend, Clark, 89, a resident of Burbank, CA passed away on April 14, 2019. He was born in Michigan and grew up during the Great Depression. He entered the Army at seventeen and served during the World War II era. Later, in college, he earned a BA in accounting. During college, he met Patricia Harman. They later married, moved to Los Angeles, and had two childrenSusan and Kevin. He became a successful accountant and ultimately worked for Universal Studios. There, he became a project manager for the Sensurround system and spent 23 years in their employment. His son and daughter-in-law Victoria had one child, Rebecca. His only grandchild, she was one of his greatest joys. Clark was self-educated on many subjects. He enjoyed talking with people and could discuss nearly any topic. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family. Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 am June 15th at Westminster Presbyterian Church 542 N. Buena Vista St. Burbank, CA. Published in The Burbank Leader from June 8 to June 12, 2019