Today marks the one year anniversary that our loving and caring mother, Connie Sue Fisher, 76, passed away after enduring years of declining health. She was surrounded by family at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, when she left us. Connie was the only child born to Emily Sue and James W. Harding in Park Ridge, Illinois. Mom had an eventful childhood. She skipped school with her friend and school mate, Harrison Ford, on several occasions when "Harry" called into the school imitating her Dad's voice. As a young girl, her Dad took her often to Soldier Field and Wrigley Field to see the Chicago Bears' and Cubs' games, rooting the foundation of her lifelong love affair with sports and more particularly with professional football and "Da Bears." She idolized George Halas, Gale Sayers, Dick Butkus, George Blanda, Walter Payton and the 1985 Chicago Bears. Mom had many passions in life. She was a voracious reader of novels and newspapers throughout her lifetime, which gave her considerably more knowledge and wisdom than most people knew. Long forgotten were the many hours that Mom spent sewing and crocheting clothes for Cindi and Kim her sewing machine was a standard fixture in our living room for years. Mom loved gardening and was particularly fond of pruning and caring for her rose garden. In the early '70s, she introduced us to camping, which included epic childhood trips with the Montross family to Stony Creek in Sequoia National Park and Bass Lake in the Sierra National Forest near Yosemite. Mom loved the Southern California beaches, and she frequently loaded us, friends and gear into the car for day trips to the beach usually Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades. Taking after her mother, Mom assumed leadership in local chapters of the Y Indian Maidens and Girl Scouts of America in which Cindi and Kim participated. Weekly bridge and card games with longtime Burbank friends occupied Mom's social calendar during the years following her return from living in Las Vegas. A lesser known adventure fact about Mom was her short time owning and riding a Kawasaki 375 motorcycle around town at a time when she was serving as PTA President at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Burbank. She was a legend in her time. Mom was devoted to her work as a registered nurse, spending the majority of her nursing career at Glendale Memorial Hospital in Glendale primarily in labor and delivery (once, in an emergency situation, she was required to deliver her own grandson). The long hours and strenuous work of nursing took its toll on Mom's spine, leaving her with chronic back pain for the remainder of her life. Mom ended her career with a "softer," on-duty nursing position at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia where she served the race track's jockeys and patrons for 10 years before retiring. Connie possessed a giving spirit by supporting those in need. For her Dad, James Harding, who gave so much to her and her family, Mom expended all of her energy ensuring his best care over the last 10 years of his life. For her children, she sacrificed mightily during her years as a working single mother in order to provide for her children's and grandchildren's every need. For those less fortunate, she was always financially generous and kind in spirit. We Mark, Cindi & Kim Connie's children, feel extremely blessed to have visited with Mom just days before her departure. Mom, we are eternally grateful that you let us have that last visit with you. Connie is survived by her children, Mark (Lorena), Cindi, Kim (Lee) and also her grandchildren Cassandra (Nate), her late grandson Ian who joined her shortly after she left us, and Sadie (Tyler), Vanessa, and two great-grandchildren Payton and Oaklynn. Mom saw Payton and Oaklynn for the first time days before she died. Her smile at their visit will never be forgotten.
Published in The Burbank Leader on Jan. 8, 2020