|
|
ACTON/CONCORD, MA Douglas (Doug) James Detweiler, 79, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Ingrid Detweiler with whom he shared 51 years of marriage. He was a loving father to Karena Detweiler of Munich, Germany, and Sean Detweiler of Concord married to Kristi, and a dedicated Opa to Carson and Alexa. Born in Lansing, Michigan, on June 7, 1940, he was the son of James and Dorothy Detweiler. Doug grew up in Burbank, California, and graduated from the University of Redlands before moving east to attend the Harvard Business School. He was inspired to live the Rotary motto of "Service Above Self," truly believing in the importance of contributing to society, especially in a time where the "self" is too often promoted over the community. Before moving to Concord and Acton, the family lived in Holden, MA, where Doug was elected Town Moderator for 11 years and also served on the Zoning Board of Appeals. In the spirit of Rotary "Service Above Self" and "One Profits Most Who Serves Best," Doug served on many boards including: Blue Cross Blue Shield as a Director, the Leominster Hospital Board of Trustees where he served as Chairman from 1988-1990, and the North Central MA Chamber of Commerce Board. In Concord, his service focused first on Rotary International. He was an active member of the Rotary Club of Concord, serving as president from 2009-2010 and went on to become Rotary District Governor for District 7910 in 2013-2014. His passion for Rotary was shared by his family who attended many events with him, including marching in the Concord Patriot's Day Parade with his grandchildren who are members of the Rotary Interact Club at Concord-Carlisle High School. Additionally, he was committed to the work of Clarendon Early Education Services, Inc., an organization dedicated to providing quality, affordable childcare and small business opportunities for childcare professionals. He was the current President of the Board. His strong intellectual curiosity also led to a part-time job at the Concord Free Public Library where he cherished the opportunity to discover scores of books to read on a diverse range of topics and to engage with the librarians there who shared his love of knowledge. This insatiable desire to learn also drove him to achieve many different goals over his lifetime. He owned and managed several businesses, including Lockwood Products in Leominster, MA, and served as an economic development director for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. He was always an early adopter of the latest technology. An avid boatersailing and motor boatsfor a time he also flew his own airplane as a private pilot. In retirement he enjoyed walkingincluding hikes to the bottom of the Grand Canyonwoodworking, travelingespecially to Germany to visit his daughter, as well as visiting National Parkscheering on his grandchildren at sporting events, and most of all being together with family. Doug's kindness, positive outlook and friendly demeanor will be remembered by all who knew him. In addition to members of his own family, he is survived by his brother Richard (Rick) Detweiler and his wife Carol of Ann Arbor, MI, and was predeceased by his sister Jeanette (Detweiler) Larson. Her husband, William Larson, was a college roommate who eventually became a cherished brother-in-law. He was close to all his nieces and nephews and enjoyed the times spent together. Family and friends gathered for a celebration of Doug's life at a memorial service on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 2:00 pm in the Trinitarian Congregational Church, 54 Walden St., Concord, MA. A reception followed in the church parish hall. Private burial with military honors preceded the service at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. The Concord Town Flag flew at half-staff on Thursday, November 21st in recognition of Doug's honorable service to our country in the U. S. Marine Corps. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Concord Rotary Charitable Endowment, 801 Main St., Concord, MA 01742. For his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Burbank Leader on Nov. 23, 2019