Elsie Jeffers, a resident of Burbank for over 60 years, died on June 18th of cardiopulmonary arrest. Elsie was born in Berlin, New Hampshire, on April 27, 1933 to Napoleon and Florence Jacques. She grew up in Berlin and was an only child. She spoke only French until the age of 7, and later used those skill in Washington D.C. where she was a French translator for the FBI under the command of J. Edgar Hoover. She eventually relocated to California and in 1957, she met and married the love of her life and soul mate: Dr. Walter Jeffers. Widowed in 1996, Elsie is survived by her children, Mike, Steve, Linda, Kim, Gayla, and Lori (and all of those taken in over the years). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Becky, Shawn, Christa, Casey, Sierra, Sequoia, Tiffany, Briana, Cassandra and six great-grandchildren. Elsie worked as the Registrar at Burbank High School for over 30 years. She loved her years there and touched the hearts of all who knew her. She never missed a basketball game, a football game, or a school dance. It was actually at a Burbank vs. Burroughs football game where Elsie earned her nicknamed "The Burbank High School Miracle Lady." She went into full cardiac arrest and was miraculously revived by Burbank Paramedics, who blessed us with 30 more wonderful years. Services will be held at Burbank High School in the multi-purpose room on August 3rd from 1:00 to 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, a memorial scholarship fund for Burbank High School Students is being set up in her honor. Kindly contact Kim Browning with any questions. (Kim Browning 714-307-6848). Published in The Burbank Leader on July 13, 2019