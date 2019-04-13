Lifelong Burbank resident, Fern M. Lutge Hollis passed away peacefully on March 24, 2019, at the age of 94. Fern was born in Burbank on May 20, 1924, and lived her entire life in Burbank until this last year when she moved to The Foothills of Simi Valley. She was born to parents Harry and Flossie Lutge. She attended McKinley Elementary School, John Burroughs Junior High, and Burbank High School graduating in 1941. She married her childhood sweetheart, John Harrison Hollis Jr. in 1942. They were happily married for 75 years. Together they raised five children: Johnianne (Jo) Canada, Linda Zulager, Mark Hollis, Mike Hollis and Katie Hollis. In addition they had nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Fern was a homemaker all of her married life. She created a warm and loving home and always welcomed family and friends. She enjoyed traveling across the United Stated and Canada with John in their motorhome. She also enjoyed their annual fishing trips to Crowley Lake with family and friends. A private burial was held at Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills on April 4, 2019. A celebration of her life followed at the First Presbyterian Church of Burbank. Published in The Burbank Leader on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary