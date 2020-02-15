|
|
George William Nelson, age 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at his home in Burbank, California. He was born on July 14, 1925 in Bakersfield, California, to Frances Moser and Victor E. Nelson. George, the youngest of two boys, would be raised in El Paso, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, before eventually settling in Los Angeles. He attended Belmont High School where he would meet his high school sweetheart, Marjorie Mitchell. At age 17, he enlisted and served in the U. S. Army Air Corps. At the end of WWII he returned to Los Angeles and attended UCLA. He studied Electrical Engineering and in order to complete his degree he would need to finish his senior year at UC Berkeley. Marjorie and George were married in 1948 and the newlyweds would make their first home in Berkeley, California. After graduation, they would soon return to their families in Los Angeles where George would embark on a career in the insurance industry. He would work for Unum Mutual Life Insurance for most of his career and later as an independent agent. George and Marjorie would eventually settle in Burbank, California, where they raised their two children amongst many close neighbors and lifelong friends. George was an avid tennis player and golfer throughout his life. He was an active member of the Burbank Men's Golf Club, the Burbank Optimist Club and the Burbank First United Methodist Church. George was predeceased by his beloved wife of 69 years, Marjorie, and brother, Victor A. Nelson. He is survived by daughter Sharon Nelson, son Gary Nelson (Julie) and two grandsons, Jimmy and Mitchell Nelson. George enjoyed a blessed life and will be greatly missed.
Published in The Burbank Leader on Feb. 15, 2020