Gloria Rogers, age 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019. During her life she brought joy and comfort to countless family and friends. Her winning smile, kind words and keen humor always made her a delight to be around. Gloria came to the Los Angeles area with her husband Jimmy in 1949. After one winter's visit to her home town of Akron, Ohio, she never looked back. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband James, her two brothers and beloved family pets. Left to celebrate and remember her are her daughter Jody Rogers, niece Pat Hynds, cousin Jeanette Curia and many dear family and friends. Gloria will be interred at Pierce Brothers Valhalla Memorial Park. Further information can be found at www.valleyfuneralhomeburbank.com.
Published in The Burbank Leader on Jan. 11, 2020
