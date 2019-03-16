|
Hilma Smith was born and raised in the small town of Holt, Missouri. She graduated high school in Liberty, Missouri after which she began her work career in Kansas City. Married to Robert E Smith in 1946, they moved to California following his active military duty in WWII. Since 1951 she has resided in the first home they bought in Burbank California. She was a long time employee of Menasco, Inc. of Burbank. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, in 1996 and is survived by her brother, Ross Porter, nephew Marvin Porter and great nephews and nieces Aaron, Shellie, Larissa and Brandon. Visitation on March 17, 2019, 1:00 - 5:00 pm, Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. Burial Albany, Missouri, Grandview Cemetary, March 23, 2019 1:00 pm.
Published in The Burbank Leader on Mar. 16, 2019