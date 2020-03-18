|
Janet was the second of three children born to Jacob and Dolores Libby. She attended public schools in Burbank, graduating from John Burroughs High School in 1972. She was a life-long member of St. Finbar Catholic Church. Janet worked at St. Joseph Medical Center for a number of years. Though she lived her entire life in Burbank, Janet loved traveling with family and friends: visiting relatives, seeing new places, and trying new foods. Cruises, trips to Disneyland, and casino outings were special favoritesand she was really lucky at the casinos! Janet enjoyed music, soap operas, and was a fan of Nicholas Sparks: she watched every movie and collected his books. She excelled at word search puzzles and in recent years had taken up coloring. Her pictures, posters, cards and bookmarks were often presented as gifts to friends, caregivers, and family. Janet made friends wherever she was, and kept in touch through phone calls, cards, and texting.Her last few years were spent at Skyline Healthcare in Silver Lake and Camellia Gardens Care Center in Pasadena. Predeceased by her mother, Janet is survived by her father Jacob J. Libby, Jr. of Burbank; brother Jacob J. Libby III, his wife Debbi, and son Jason of Valencia; brother Joseph and his wife Lisa of Fresno; and many cousins. Janet's urn will be placed in the family niche at Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Huntington Hospital's Volunteer Services: https://giving.huntingtonhospital.com.
Published in The Burbank Leader from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2020