June 10, 1926 - January 20, 2020 Buddy Basile peacefully passed on January 20th, 2020 surrounded by his family and nestled in his favorite chair. He was born in Sacramento, CA, spent his early youth in Coney Island, New York where he developed his signature accent. He came to Lincoln Heights, Los Angeles and met Barbara his bride of 69 years. He is survived by Barbara and his 4 children: Gregory, Deborra, Barbara and Gena, 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He spent his early years as teacher and ultimately principal for the Los Angeles School District, retiring after 30 years. He was a lifelong teacher, baker and pottery maker. He was loved by his family and friends whom he opened his heart and home. He will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorial donations to any . Funeral services will be held Friday January 31,2020 at 10:30 at Mission San Fernando Rey de Espana.
Published in The Burbank Leader on Jan. 29, 2020