Jim Peet a long time resident of Burbank, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday August 4, 2019 at the age of 82. He was survived by his 4 children, 5 grandchildren , sister and many friends he called family. Jim Peet graduated from Burroughs High, class of '55. A car enthusiast and a member of "The Burbank Accelerators", also a long time member of the "Grindelwald Ski Club" and of the Glendale Elks. He put a smile on each face he encountered ~ with his quirky sense of humor...loving life.Jim was married to Jane for over 35 yrs before her recent passing, they had the best of times together.My dad was loved by so many and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.Celebration of life will be held for a few hundred of his closest friends and family at his home, in BurbankSaturday September 7th after 2 pm.
Published in The Burbank Leader on Sept. 7, 2019