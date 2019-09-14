|
Joanne Baldino passed away peacefully on April 6th, 2019. She was born on June 28th, 1949 in Schuykill, Pennsylvania, to Joseph and Betty (Eikszta) Baldino. Joanne graduated from high school in Burbank, California, and was a longtime resident there as well. She married Kenneth Guild and worked as a legal secretary. Joanne was known for her selfless disposition, always putting others first and ready with a comforting smile. She was a music fan and her favorite performers included Elvis Presley and The Monkeys. Joanne had a strong Christian faith and attended Village Church in Burbank. Her late father Joe was a World War II veteran and a postal union representative for many years. Joanne is survived by her sister Jeanne and many cousins.
Published in The Burbank Leader on Sept. 14, 2019