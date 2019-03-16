March 16, 1948 - March 7, 2019 Beloved Friend & Brother of Susan (DeLesley) Reed and William Reed;Mary Lou (DeLesley) Whitmayer (Deceased)Beloved Son of Josephine (Wysocki) DeLesley (Deceased) & John R. DeLesley (Deceased)Beloved Uncle & Great Uncle of: Kyle (Audra Angelo) Reed; Grand Niece: Lauren & Grand Nephew: Trevor;Nephew Grant (Christine Trang) Reed; Grand Niece: Emily;Nephew Dale (Whitmayer) Picolla; and Grand Niece: Olivia Picolla;Niece Michele (Whitmayer) Aggasid; and Grand Nephew; Bryce Aggasid. John's passing was sudden and unexpected, after a six week illness he thought was influenza, that the shock of his passing has left our hearts broken yet still soaring with him, in spirit. No sweeter, kinder and more gentle soul could have accomplished what John did, by enriching all of our lives with his unique sense of the world, our galaxy, and how we all experience our glorious existence. He leaves us treasuring what he taught us about Life: Spirituality, Human Dignity and Respect for one another, as well as Love, Friendship, and a Passion for our Life's Work. He left us so many "Johnnyisms" of delightful stories about his many avocations; including astronomy, our humanity; as well as meditation; and his love of photography, antiquing for unique books and videos (mostly about the nature of our galaxy, our earth's animals, geology and geography). Johnny, as he was often called by friends, worked for over forty years as a Desk Manager for The Safari Inn and the Coast Annabelle Hotel, in Burbank, California, where he had resided since 1948. After he received his Associates of Arts at L.A. Valley College, he entered the service as a National Guardsman, PFC in the U.S. Army and left with an Honorable Discharge. He worked for Pacific Telephone, yet received a better offer at the Safari Inn, and remained a loyal and committed employee at both the Safari Inn and The Annabelle Hotel for over forty years. He often spoke of friends, respected colleagues and bosses and of the very loyal guests, who returned over the years, with whom he enjoyed special longstanding relationships, as well. A special Mention to those who grieve with us: His friends at work, who have been stunned by his sudden illness and passing; and have graciously provided us, with their restaurant for:A "Meet & Greet" to memorialize: John DeLesley Jr.LOCATION: The Coast Anabelle Hotel/Safari Inn2011 W. Olive Avenue, Burbank Ca 91506DATE: Sunday, March 17, 2019 between 4:00pm 6:00pm. If you wish to send flowers/plants, you may have them delivered Saturday or Sunday by 3:30 pm to:The Coast Anabelle Hotel, in care of Nora. Published in The Burbank Leader from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019