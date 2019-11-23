|
John Wesley Chipman passed away on November 8, 2019 at the age of 55. He will be deeply missed and forever loved by his parents John and Marylee Chipman, as well as his brother Matthew Chipman and his wife Amy Chipman. John married and divorced some time ago. While he did not have children of his own, he was a beloved Uncle to Lexi, Ashley, and Tiffany and fondly regarded as Uncle John to Isabella, Emma and Adriana. He will also be missed by his own uncles John Caster (wife Karen) and Eric Matthews (wife Judy), as well as his aunt Jo Chipman. John kept a tight circle of friends and prided himself on his intellect, vast knowledge of history, and all things sports and movie related. If it was worth watching or reading, John could tell you every detail about it. He was an avid reader, who was particular about his food, collected art, and enjoyed the beach. He was known to be pragmatic, but there was a strength and kindness to him that few knew. After graduating with a Business Degree from USC in 1986, John pursued a successful career in Project Management for large corporations including Aramark based in Burbank. John attended schools in Burbank, graduating from John Burroughs High School in 1982. He was well respected as a dedicated hard worker, earned high marks, and was awarded for his outstanding performance. May he rest in eternal peace knowing that he was treasured by many.
Published in The Burbank Leader on Nov. 23, 2019