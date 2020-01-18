|
Joyce A. Jenkins passed away on Christmas Day 2019. She was a longtime resident of Burbank, and a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughters Wendy Clayton (Dave) and Tami Rodriguez; her grandsons David Clayton, Matthew Clayton (Alexis) and Derek Kortepeter. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Gene; her daughter Debra Robinson and granddaughter Rachel Clayton. Joyce was raised on a farm in Quimby, Iowa, and after marrying Gene, moved West to follow his TV/radio broadcasting career. After raising their three daughters, she began work as a teller at Community Bank, Burbank (now Citizens Business Bank) and retired twenty years later as an account manager. Joyce loved baking her famous Christmas cookies, growing beautiful roses and hosting summer barbecues around their pool. She was one-of-a-kind and will be greatly missed! Joyce was laid to rest on January 11, 2020 at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.
Published in The Burbank Leader on Jan. 18, 2020