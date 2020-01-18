Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills
6300 Forest Lawn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90068
800-204-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Arlene Jenkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Arlene Jenkins Obituary
Joyce A. Jenkins passed away on Christmas Day 2019. She was a longtime resident of Burbank, and a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughters Wendy Clayton (Dave) and Tami Rodriguez; her grandsons David Clayton, Matthew Clayton (Alexis) and Derek Kortepeter. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Gene; her daughter Debra Robinson and granddaughter Rachel Clayton. Joyce was raised on a farm in Quimby, Iowa, and after marrying Gene, moved West to follow his TV/radio broadcasting career. After raising their three daughters, she began work as a teller at Community Bank, Burbank (now Citizens Business Bank) and retired twenty years later as an account manager. Joyce loved baking her famous Christmas cookies, growing beautiful roses and hosting summer barbecues around their pool. She was one-of-a-kind and will be greatly missed! Joyce was laid to rest on January 11, 2020 at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.
Published in The Burbank Leader on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -