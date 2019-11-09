|
It is with great sadness the family of Kathleen Bryan announces her sudden passing in Tacoma, WA, on November 3rd, 2019 70 years young. Kathleen was born to William and Mary Lou Bryan on July 10th, 1949 in Glendale, CA. She grew up in Burbank, CA, and attended Burbank High School. She earned a bachelor's degree at the University of Redlands and a master's degree at the University of Wisconsin. Over the course of 35 years she was a speech pathologist in Seattle, WA, and Newport Beach, CA. Kathleen was an amazing chef, cookbook collector and devotee of the performing arts. She loved her family and friends fiercely. She is survived by her two children, Bryan and Shannon, her brother Jeff and sister Jennifer, her five nieces and nephews, and seven grandchildren: Henry, Stella, Chase, Lucy, Oliver, Alice and Miles. She was preceded in death by her parents whom we are so grateful she is back together with. There is a huge hole in our hearts without her. A service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Burbank on November 16th at 1:30 PM, with a celebration of her life following. Any donations in memory of Kathleen may be made to the Tacoma Opera, 47 St. Helens Ave., Suite 201, Tacoma, WA 98402.
Published in The Burbank Leader on Nov. 9, 2019