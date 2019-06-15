Home

Kristy (Bebrich) Briskin, 58, passed away on June 10, 2019 in Marietta, GA, after a lengthy illness. She was born in Glendale, CA, and was raised in Burbank, graduating from Burbank High School in 1978. She is survived by her life partner Michael Willhite, parents Walt Bebrich and Nora Bebrich, sister Kim (Eric) Eberhart, brother Brent Bebrich, and nephew Joshua Eberhart. Prior to her illness, Kristy was always on the go and loved to travel. One of her favorite trips was a photographic African safari. Her successful career in the shoe industry, and as an entrepreneur, brought her great joy. In addition to her passion for travel and fashion, she loved animals and donated time to her local SPCA. In memory of Kristy, donations can be made to aspca.org or your favorite animal charity.
Published in The Burbank Leader on June 15, 2019
