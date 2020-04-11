Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills
6300 Forest Lawn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90068
800-204-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurence Hulley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurence Hulley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laurence Hulley Obituary
Laurence Hulley, longtime resident of Burbank, CA, passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by family after a short battle with Parkinson's disease accelerated by bacterial pneumonia. Larry is survived by his wife Karen Hulley of 45 years, son David Hulley, daughters April Brennan and Katherine Hulley, and grandchildren Corey Hulley, Sophia Coffee-Hulley, and Samantha Coffee-Hulley. Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone. A Memorial Service will be held after the threat of the Coronavirus subsides at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Hollywood Hills where he will be laid to rest.
Published in The Burbank Leader on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laurence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -