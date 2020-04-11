|
Laurence Hulley, longtime resident of Burbank, CA, passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by family after a short battle with Parkinson's disease accelerated by bacterial pneumonia. Larry is survived by his wife Karen Hulley of 45 years, son David Hulley, daughters April Brennan and Katherine Hulley, and grandchildren Corey Hulley, Sophia Coffee-Hulley, and Samantha Coffee-Hulley. Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone. A Memorial Service will be held after the threat of the Coronavirus subsides at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Hollywood Hills where he will be laid to rest.
Published in The Burbank Leader on Apr. 11, 2020