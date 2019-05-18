|
September 11, 1939 - May 14, 2019 Lawrence "Larry" Ashford Sifton, 79, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at his home in Lafayette, Louisiana. Larry was born September 11, 1939, in Los Angeles, CA and raised in Burbank. He graduated from John Burroughs High School, Burbank in 1957. Larry retired as Master Sergeant from the Marine Corps after a 20-year decorated career. After his military services, he worked successfully in the oilfield for 24 years and retired in 2002. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Tak Sifton and three children. He was preceded in death by his youngest son, Michael Ashford Sifton.Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, Lafayette, LA.
Published in The Burbank Leader on May 18, 2019