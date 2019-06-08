|
Leon was born in Scottsville, Kansas. His passing was in Burbank, California, surrounded by family. He resided in Pine Mountain Club with his wife of 62 years, Ramona Watkins Frankamp. He is survived by his wife, Ramona, three daughters, Sue, Cindy and Kim, eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 1:00 pm at Magnolia Park United Methodist Church 2828 W. Magnolia Blvd. Burbank, CA 91505 and Saturday, June 29, 11:00 am at Pine Mountain Club Golf Course 2524 Beechwood Way Frazier Park, CA 93225 In honor of Leon, donations can be made to the ministry of Young Life at: YoungLife.org.
Published in The Burbank Leader on June 8, 2019