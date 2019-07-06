June 3, 1943 - May 7, 2019 A Celebration of Life Service for Louis Christopher "Chris" Gargaro will be held Sunday, July 7th, at 3:00 pm at the Burbank First United Methodist Church, 700 North Glenoaks Boulevard, Burbank. Chris was laid to rest on June 29th, with United States Naval military honors, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Hollywood Hills, at the Eternal Love section. Chris passed away at City of Hope Hospital in Duarte on May 7th, at the age of 75, after battling aggressive plasma cell leukemia for almost ten months. He is survived by his loving wife, Joan, her daughter, Teri, and son Kevin, for whom he was a loving stepfather, granddaughter, Brittany Rahimi (Omid), great granddaughters, Ava and Ella, brother, Joe, (Christie Kahler) half-sister, Lauren Davis, niece Jennifer Melancon (Ken), great nieces, Courtney and Wendy, nephew, Joel (Peggy) and many cousins.Chris moved to Burbank from Los Angeles, with his family in 1950, attended Burbank schools and graduated from John Burroughs High School in 1961. He was a great athlete, running the half mile and mile at Burroughs and was on the 1961 League Championship team. Chris loved sports throughout his life, was an avid golfer, and was a big fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Rams, USC Trojans football and UCLA Bruin basketball. He graduated from San Fernando State College (now CSUN) with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology in 1968. He served in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1971, and was a Communications Technician Petty Officer E-5, with a top secret clearance, during the Viet Nam conflict.He was employed with the City of Glendale Water and Power Department on June 9, 1969 and retired on December 29, 2006 as a Senior Electrical Services Planner, which was a supervisory position, after thirty-seven years, but he had a total of forty-five years service credit with the City of Glendale. He was honored by the Glendale City Council when he retired. Chris was an active member of the Burbank Kiwanis Club, and was a long time devoted member of the Burbank First United Methodist Church.Chris was a true Gemini, with two distinctive personalities and an infectious laugh. He was witty, wonderful, kind, loving, positive and sometimes cynical, with a great sense of humor. He always remained level headed and neutral and was a great role model. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Joan, his blended families and many friends. God needed an angel, so he took Chris.Memorial donations may be made to the City of Hope, the Kiwanis Foundation, La Providencia Guild of Children's Hospital Los Angeles, and/or Burbank First United Methodist Church. Published in The Burbank Leader on July 6, 2019