My dear, sweet Adela left this earth on February 6th to immediately be received into the loving arms of God. She struggled with cancer in 1994 and was cured in 1995 when we met. She lived cancer free until it reoccurred in 2013 in a more aggressive form. She received the best care with Dr. Nadauld, the nurses, receiving the latest genomic drugs and survived for a few more years. But she finally lost her battle and is now resting in a place much better than we can imagine. She is survived by her husband, Nick, her brother Eddie and his wife, Kristy, Kristy's children James and Sara and Sara's son, Caleb. Her sister Elisa's family including husband Mike and children Ali and Matt. Her Aunt Beverly and cousins Sean, Erich, Sigrid and her stepmother Marie, and Nick's family including his brother Egon and his wife Cheryl and their children Mike, Steve and his wife Kaydee. She was preceded in death by her father Ellis, her sister Elisa, her mother Ligia, stepfather Glenn and mother-in-law Maria. Rest In Peace, My Love. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com Published in The Burbank Leader on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary