July 12, 1929 - November 17, 2019 Mariett Agnes (Olson) Wahl passed away peacefully in her Burbank, California, home early on the morning of Sunday, November, 17, 2019, at the age of 90, surrounded by family members.Mary was born July 12, 1929, in Worthington, Minnesota, the fourth of six children of Carl and Anna Olson. She was raised in Minnesota and graduated from Slayton High School. She married Donald Wahl on April 1, 1949, and together they raised 10 children. The family left Minnesota in 1960 and settled in Burbank, California, where Mary lived the rest of her life. She was active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Burbank for many years and she was very involved in the lives of their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary loved her family and friends and her house was the site of many family gatherings and parties.Mary is survived by seven daughters, DeAnn (David) Justesen; Cheryl (Ted) Joneson; Rhonda Reiner; Susan Angel; Jan McCarter (Gary); Sandra (Alex); and Robin Cessna, and one son James (Kimberly) Wahl, son-in-law Dennis Duprey, as well as 17 grandchildren and four great grandchildren, two sisters, Kathleen Wilkison and Joyce Larson, and a brother, Gary Olson and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband Donald, son Timothy, daughter Tamara and son-in-law David Cessna. For full obituary and service information please visit www.valleyfuneralhomeburbank.com
Published in The Burbank Leader on Nov. 23, 2019