October 3, 1934 - April 2, 2020 Marilyn Strong of Burbank passed away Thursday, April 2 due to complications with Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Los Angeles, October 3, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and LaMee MacDonald. She was a member of the United Methodist Church Choir for many years, the Burbank United Methodist Players (BUMPS) and performed in musicals with the Burbank & San Gabriel Civic Light Operas and Glendale Centre Theatre. Before becoming a housewife and mother, she worked for Los Angeles State College in the office of Admissions and Records. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Strong and brother Kenneth MacDonald, Jr.She is survived by her three daughters Taylor Heston (formerly known as Katthi Strong Jorgenson), Victoria Strong Mohutsky, Elizabeth Strong, a brother George MacDonald, two grandchildren, one great grandson and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A private family burial will be held at Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills on Monday, April 13
Published in The Burbank Leader on Apr. 11, 2020