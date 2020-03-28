|
Marjorie Kelleher, a longtime resident of Burbank, passed away peacefully at the age of 90, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Susan Kelleher Stone, grandchildren Kristen Stone Adamson and Shannon Stone, niece Gillian Lloyd and nephews David and Peter Lloyd living in England. Her husband of 71 years, William J. Kelleher, passed away in October 2019. Marjorie was born and raised in Southampton, England, where she and her family witnessed the country's involvement in World War II. It was there that she met her husband Bill, an American soldier during the war. In 1957, she, Bill and their daughter Susan moved to Burbank to pursue their dreams of living in the United States. Marjorie was employed by the Singer Librascope company as an administrative assistant and later as travel coordinator. In her retirement years, she volunteered as a teacher assistant at St. Francis Xavier School, where her grandchildren attended. She quickly became the adopted grandparent for all the school's students who affectionately called her "Grammie," a name that lasted throughout her lifetime. Marjorie was beloved by her family, her many friends, work associates and neighbors. She will be missed for her caring ways, family devotion and kindness. A private family burial was held on March 9 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Hollywood Hills where she was laid to rest with her husband.
