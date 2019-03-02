February 15, 2019 Mary Baldino passed away peacefully on February 15th at the age of 97. She was a resident of Burbank, California for 73 years. The oldest of four children, Mary was born on a small family farm in Des Moines, Iowa to Jennie and Ralph Sirianni. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1939. With some business training, Mary went to work for the Internal Revenue Service and later for Social Security. She was the first in the family to come to California. That is where she met the love of her life at a Hollywood Palladium dance in 1946. Fred Baldino had just been honorably discharged from the 82nd Airborne Division and it was love at first sight. Mary and Fred married in 1948 at St Robert Bellarmine Church and enjoyed 65 wonderful years together before his passing in 2013. Mary was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, godmother and good friend to many people. She was known for her endless energy, particularly when it came to helping others, as well as her world-class Southern Italian cooking and seamstress skills. She was a dedicated volunteer for Providence St Joseph's Hospital in Burbank and a devoted member of St Francis Xavier parish since it's opening. She will be remembered for her loving smile and beautiful laugh. Mary was predeceased by her husband Fred and daughter Linda Marie McKendry. She is survived by her son Frank Baldino (Nancee) and grandchildren Ronni Marshall (Kasey), Kelli McKendry, Brian Baldino (Amanda), Steven Baldino, great-grandson Ben Baldino and many nieces and nephews. Published in The Burbank Leader on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary