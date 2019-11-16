|
November 17, 1924 - November 10, 2019 Mary passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 10. She was 94 years young, one week short of her 95th birthday, but will celebrate in heaven with those she loved who passed before her. Born in Ravenna, Ohio in 1924 as the daughter of the late Italian immigrants Santo and Maria Garro of Viesta, Italy, she moved to sunny California in her 20's. She met her late husband, Pasquale (Pat) Rossodivito, married, and began her family in Burbank in the same house she has lived in for the past 67 years.Mary brought so much love and laughter to all her family and friends. Family was her priority, and she was a wonderful homemaker and Italian cook. Those who knew and loved her will never forget her positive and "don't worry, be happy" attitude. She was kind, sweet, tough, independent, and what a sense of humor! She truly was the Greatest Generation. She has been an amazing and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and is survived by her three children, Patricia (Grant) Thurman, JoAnn (Mike) Davis, Steve (Beverly) Rossodivito; five grandchildren, Eric, Janel, Nicole, Kristin, Stacey; six great-grandchildren, Bryce, Tyler, Sierra, Naomi, Bentlee, Wyatt; and sister Alice of Ravenna, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers, Nunzio (Chutty) and Pat; and sisters, Carmella, Laura, and Grace. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 20, 11:00 a.m., at St. Francis Xavier Church, 3801 Scott Rd., Burbank, CA 91504.
Published in The Burbank Leader on Nov. 16, 2019