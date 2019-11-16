Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valley Funeral Home
2121 West Burbank Blvd
Burbank, CA 91506
(818) 845-3766
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
3801 Scott Rd.
Burbank, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rossodivito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise Rossodivito


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Louise Rossodivito Obituary
November 17, 1924 - November 10, 2019 Mary passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 10. She was 94 years young, one week short of her 95th birthday, but will celebrate in heaven with those she loved who passed before her. Born in Ravenna, Ohio in 1924 as the daughter of the late Italian immigrants Santo and Maria Garro of Viesta, Italy, she moved to sunny California in her 20's. She met her late husband, Pasquale (Pat) Rossodivito, married, and began her family in Burbank in the same house she has lived in for the past 67 years.Mary brought so much love and laughter to all her family and friends. Family was her priority, and she was a wonderful homemaker and Italian cook. Those who knew and loved her will never forget her positive and "don't worry, be happy" attitude. She was kind, sweet, tough, independent, and what a sense of humor! She truly was the Greatest Generation. She has been an amazing and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and is survived by her three children, Patricia (Grant) Thurman, JoAnn (Mike) Davis, Steve (Beverly) Rossodivito; five grandchildren, Eric, Janel, Nicole, Kristin, Stacey; six great-grandchildren, Bryce, Tyler, Sierra, Naomi, Bentlee, Wyatt; and sister Alice of Ravenna, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers, Nunzio (Chutty) and Pat; and sisters, Carmella, Laura, and Grace. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 20, 11:00 a.m., at St. Francis Xavier Church, 3801 Scott Rd., Burbank, CA 91504.
Published in The Burbank Leader on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Valley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -