1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers February 22, 1918 - March 22, 2019 Mary Montgomery Howard, early member and notable benefactor of the Burbank Historical Society, died peacefully at her Burbank home surrounded by loved ones. She was 101. The youngest of three daughters, Mary was born to Jean and John Sears on the family homestead in Winifred, Montana, February 22, 1918. Following his service in WWI, and while practicing medicine in Montana, her father treated a mining executive and his wife who had been injured in an automobile accident while vacationing in Yellowstone National Park. Impressed by Dr. Sears and the care he had given them, the gentleman offered John a position in one of the New York company's Mexican mineral mines where American doctors were needed for the American families living in the camp. In a matter of weeks, the Sears family had auctioned off all household goods that wouldn't fit into their traveling trunks and began the journey to northern Mexico. Their destination was the Ojuela mine, a remote mountainside mining settlement 400 miles south of El Paso, Texas. The trip was slow and arduous. It involved several trains, a mule drawn flat railroad car winding up the switchback road to the settlement, then finally crossing the Ojuela suspension bridge---at the time, the 3rd longest suspension bridge in the world! Mary was five years old. Although she lived more than eight decades in the Los Angeles-Burbank area, Mary held those early memories of Mexico among her fondesta kitchen scented by fresh warm tortillas and local dishes spiced with chiles, games played with her two sisters and Mexican childhood friends, and the enchanting Mexican culture of song and music. She remembered that her father enjoyed his work in Mexico and would often request a musician to accompany him on longer trips to treat patients. And, in recent years, she became well known at a local North Hollywood Mexican restaurant as the lady who always requested the post-revolutionary song, Los Cuatros Milpas, from the weekend band. The family spent 12 years in Mexico. Jean tended to the children's education with tutors in Mexico and eventually schools in El Paso and Los Angeles. In 1935, Mary graduated from Los Angeles High School and recalled her memorable graduation ceremony at the Ambassador Hotel's historic Cocoanut Grove. When her father died shortly thereafter, she left college to work at a Los Angeles bank. There, a few years later, she met and married Burbank builder-developer, Gordon Howard. Gordon's antique car hobby prompted them to join the Horseless Carriage Club of Southern California. Mary found and restored turn-of-the-century costumes, which she wore to many HCC events. They were return participants in Disneyland parades as well as in their favorite tour from London to Brighton, England. Bundled against the November cold in their 1904 Franklin, they drove the 53 miles to the seaside town of Brighton. Three million people lined the road for the popular event, and participants were invited to dance at the Brighton Ball that night. Mary herself enjoyed cars and fast driving. She delighted in having a family member visit who would then qualify her to rev up her roadster in the carpool lane. At age 90, she regretfully relinquished her driver's license when an eye injury greatly impaired her peripheral vision. She loved inclement weather and especially all things ocean---from searching for shells along the tideline with her children to heading for the beach whenever big surf was forecast. Once, during a storm on a cruise through the Indian Ocean, Mary was thrilled to later report that she saw a grand piano slide across the ship's tilted floor. Longtime community supporters, Mary and Gordon were among the early benefactors of the Burbank Historical Society where some of her vintage costumes and Gordon's antique cars are on permanent display. The Society's museum complex on Olive Avenue bears the Howard name. For many years Mary funded transportation for Burbank school children to visit the Burbank museum and awarded grants to Burbank high school seniors. In 2001, she created and chaired the Gordon R. and Mary M. Howard Foundation whose funds continue to provide grants to a variety of community non-profit organizations. She and the family continue to contribute to Family Services Agency of Burbank C.AR.E. Cottages. Mary has been the much loved and respected matriarch of her growing family who will miss her dearly. She lived her long life with spirit, integrity, compassion, modesty and generosity. Mary is survived by daughters Kathleen Phelan Britt of Ketchum, Idaho; Martha Howard-Bullen of Ashland, Oregon; Bonnie Adamick of Westlake Village, California; eight grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. Funeral services are being arranged by Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Family Services Agency of Burbank. Published in The Burbank Leader on Apr. 27, 2019