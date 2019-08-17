Home

POWERED BY

Services
Melrose Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home
138 Melrose Drive
Dalton, GA 30721
(706) 226-4002
Resources
More Obituaries for Orble Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orble Barnes Allen


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Orble Barnes Allen Obituary
May 6, 1934 - August 9, 2019 Mrs. Orble Barnes Allen, age 85, of Dalton, GA, departed this life Friday August 9, 2019 at Tranquility Assisted Living Facility of Dalton. Orble was born May 6, 1934 in Jamestown, AL, the daughter of the late Julian Russell Barnes and Vivian Henderson Webb. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sanford Edison Allen; brother and sister-in-law, Buddy and Bobbie Barnes. Orble was an educator who taught in the Chattooga County school system for 20 years, teaching was her first love. After retiring from teaching she went to work for Southern Pacific and Union Pacific Railroads in California. Orble made an impact on each community she lived, Summerville, Dalton and Eagle Rock, CA.Orble is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Tracy and Angie Allen, granddaughter, Liv Allen; brother and his spouse, Jim and Linda Webb; cousin and her spouse, Clyde and Maxine Webb. Orble's wish was to have no memorial service and for donations to be made in her memory to the following:Rockbridge Community Church121 W. Crawford StDalton, GA 30720706-279-3175233 Peachtree Street NE Harris TowerSuite 2225Atlanta, GA404-320-7100Arrangements by locally owned and operated Ponders Melrose Chapel, Dalton, GA. (706)226-4002 "Funerals, Cremations, Cemeteries, Florists" YOUR SELECTED INDEPENDENT FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Burbank Leader on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Orble's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now