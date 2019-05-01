February 5, 1959 - April 24, 2019 Patrick Rollin Dickson died on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, while working in his vegetable garden, one of his many passions. Patrick was recruited to Burbank in 1988 to work for Lockheed engineering department and continued with Lockheed for many years prior to an early retirement. A modern Renaissance Man, he was an industrial designer, commercial pilot, flight instructor, bicycle mechanic, musician, entrepreneur, furniture maker, business owner and an advocate for active transportation and other progressive causes. More importantly to him, he was a devoted and loving husband, father, son and brother. In recent years, he started Verdugo Coffee to provide funding for local causes he supported including the League of Women Voters of Glendale/Burbank, the Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition, KPFK Pacifica Radio, Sundance Institute and the Burbank Coordinating Council. Patrick was born on February 5, 1959 in St. Charles, Missouri the first child of Charles R. Dickson (deceased) and Patricia A. Dickson. Patrick is survived by his wife, Mary L. Dickson (LePique) and their daughter, Katharine L. Dickson, as well as his mother, two sisters, Sally Dickson and Suanne Morgan (Mark Morgan), and four nephews, Jacob, Joseph, Henry and Charles. He cherished many of Katy's friends, including David Castaneda, who was like a son to him. He leaves behind many friends and associates who will dearly miss him. Services are being arranged by Cabot & Sons funeral home in Pasadena, California and will be held in Pasadena, CA and St. Charles, MO. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to donate to the causes he supported. Published in The Burbank Leader on May 1, 2019